Stateline non-profit collecting supplies for ‘February Love Drive’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline non-profit that empowers individuals with developmental issues hopes the public will help this Valentine’s Day.

Mosaic is hosting ‘A February Love Drive’ this month. The service is collecting disposable plates, bowls, cups, utensils as well as napkins or paper towels.

“We have incurred an unforeseen expense during COVID-19 because, as a safety measure, we are temporarily using disposable paper products and plastic flatware for meals in the homes we operate,” said Linda Wennmacher, Mosaic in Rockford Executive Director.

“As a group, people with disabilities are more susceptible to the virus, and when they do get sick with COVID-19, they also have more severe cases and a higher incidence of death than the rest of the population. We are being very cautious.”

Beginning on Monday, February 1st, they can be dropped off at these locations:

· Twin Towers, 1231 Logan Avenue, Belvidere

· Northwest Bank (all locations)

· The Landscape Connection 4472 S. Mulford Road, Rockford

· Danna Krischke State Farm, 6735 Broadcast Parkway, Loves Park

· Hour Eye Care, 5003 Hononegah Road, Suite 1, Roscoe