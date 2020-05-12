Stateline recognizes National Police Week with billboards of fallen officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Due to COVID-19, regular celebrations of National Police Week won’t occur this year. However, the names of all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are being displayed on billbaords across the area.

The first name dates all the way back to 1856, all the way up until last year with the death of Illinois State Police Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.

Also as part of the week, many businesses and residents in the Stateline are shining blue lights outside their homes or stores to honor fallen officers.

The campaign is called Project Blue Light.

Illinois State Police is encouraging you to join and share your photos via social media with the hashtag, #ProjectBlueLight

