Stateline resident opens up on her COVID-19 test result being among over 2,000 missing from Rockford site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Earlier on Wednesday, news broke that over 2,000 tests results were missing from one of Rockford’s testing sites. Initially, the health department was going to shut down the testing site until the issue was solved.

Ayssa Trussoni is one of more than 2,000 people in Winnebago County wondering why they haven’t received their COVID-19 test results yet.

“It’s something that if you’re going to offer free testing you need to have results for people, so they know and they’re not transmitting this,” Trussoni said.

Alyssa was tested on April 27th, but has yet to receive any word.

“This is 2,000 people’s results, you don’t know who these people live with you don’t know if they’re essential workers, because technically if you don’t have it you’re fine, you’re just supposed to stay home, but what if you do have it and you didn’t get your test results back and say all these businesses that are starting to open, your spouse your kid goes there and they’ve been exposed,” Trussoni added.

Winnebago County officials went to the Governor for help.

“It’s their vendor. For whatever reason there’s a disconnect it doesn’t mean we can’t get the test results as far as I know, but that we haven’t gotten them yet and there’s no way for us to get them,” Chairman Haney explained earlier on Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Health Department released a statement saying they will able to obtain copies of the test results for those tested already thanks to a new system. The U of I testing site will also be allowed to resume services Thursday at 8 a.m.

“All of tests all of that data are given to our local health department and state health department. That’s how you see those reports on positivity rate, daily count, all of that information is just critical to understand how we’re doing as a community what’s the rate of infection, positivity rate,” Chairman Haney explained.

The health department says they will be able to notify patients of their results soon.

