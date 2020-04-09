Stateline residents adapt to reliance on technology during COVID-19 reality

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly three weeks since the Governor enacted the “Stay at home” order, many residents are finally getting used to their new normal. People are learning new ways to stay connected online.

“I don’t really know where we would be without the internet. It’s been revolutionary,” explained Gabrielle Torina, an engagement & communications manager at Transform Rockford.

While life in the “real world” is halted, the cyber-world keeps things moving.

“We are finding that we can still maintain friendships, we can still maintain our businesses, we can still maintain communication with people and we can remain social,” Torina added.

But it’s not just the business world that is relying on the Internet. While many people have cabin fever, they are using video calls to virtually keep routines with friends going.

“I came home last week and my wife has a girl’s night out once a month and that got replaced by a zoom meeting over cocktails from home,”said Chariman Frank Haney.

Communities are still exercising, worshipping, and attending concerts–just from the view of a screen.

“We are more connected as a country and as a world than we’ve ever been with social media, or the tools to our disposal to connect with one another. Imagine going through this type of situation even 15 or 20 years ago or 50 years ago, or 150 years ago, it’d be a much different reality than it is today,” Haney added.

Transform Rockford is hosting a virtual cocktail dance party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. They recommend ordering in from a local restaurant and enjoying the music from the comfort of your living room. Click here for more details.

