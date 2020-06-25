Stateline residents grateful to be able to visit family in nursing homes again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 guidelines has made it difficult for those separated form loved ones. One woman who finally got the chance to talk to her father and says the step for normalcy is a cause for hope.

After the state of Illinois released new guidelines for outdoor visitation, local nursing homes moved quickly to help Stateline residents trying to see their loved ones.

“There’s some hope that, little by little, hopefully we’ll get back to some way, some part of normal,” explained Maggy Kohley.

Kohley’s dad Ken lives at Walnut Acres in Freeport. She has an outdoor visit scheduled with him Friday afternoon.

“We’re extremely excited. We’re used to speaking to him through a screen that’s opened just a little bit so we can see each other,” Kohley said.

Nursing homes can only allow two visitors per resident at any one time. Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Walnut Acres administrator Jason Bauer says they started allowing outdoor visits on Wednesday. People can schedule appointments to see loved ones for 15 minutes. Bauer says visits are being limited to 15 minutes for now to accommodate as many families as possible.

“We’ve been doing the window visits, and that’s been great, and it’s a great option that we had at the time. This just helps, it’s a complement to that,” Bauer said. “It helps them to connect again a little bit. Glass, even though it’s clear, is not the same. And even though they can’t be closer than six feet, there’s no barrier between them.”

At Morning Star Village in Rockford, people will be able to schedule hour-long visits starting Monday. Executive Director Jane Stivers says she is looking forward to it.

“We’ve tried to keep it as normal as possible for them, but having visitors be able to come outside now to see them is a big step,” Stivers said.

All nursing home visitors are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and required to pass a temperature check before seeing their family.

“Six feet and masks, however, whatever we can do, we’ll try to do it,” Kohley added.

