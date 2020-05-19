Stateline residents protest stay-at-home order at Rockford City Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than a dozen Stateline residents gathered to protest Illinois’ stay-at-home order Tuesday outside of Rockford City Hall. Protestors walked around the building to demonstrate.

They carried signs that put their views on display. Some waved American flags. One man behind the cause said this wasn’t the first ‘Reopen Illinois’ protest he’s been apart of.

“As free Americans we have certain rights and the government can’t just control it and decide oh it’s an emergency se we’re going to suspend the Constitution. That’s not what this country was founded on,” Mike Wentland argued.

Winnebago County officials announced Monday that restaurants, houses of worship, and other previously closed programs could open in some capacity on June 1st.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

