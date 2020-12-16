Stateline restaurant collecting special Christmas gifts for Alzheimer’s nursing home residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline restaurant owner is collecting dolls this Christmas–but they aren’t for children. The toys are meant to keep nursing home patients company this holiday season.

The idea behind the doll drive came from a family experience.

“She’s still my guardian angel, she was then, she is now,” said Rose Mary Leggio, the owner of Cucina di Rosa.

“I just felt like I needed to do something in memory of my grandma,” she explained.

Leggio shares that her grandma had Alzheimer’s and was comforted by a stuffed animal that she treated as an actual baby.

“I remember her holding that stuffed animal like it was her great-grandson,” described Leggio. “She just hugged it all the time, save him food, she always thought of him first.”

There’s a reason for the reaction.

“It brings them back to their motherhood and their maternal instincts come out when they hold their baby doll brings them comfort,” explained Nancy Gioppo, a receptionist at PA Peterson at the Citadel.

Leggio is hoping the dolls will be some nursing home resident’s saving grace.

“Everytime someone drops off a doll it warms my heart, because I just see her smiling and I see her holding hers, and so I can just see all these other faces of all these people that are going to get to open up a gift and it’s a baby,” she said. “We just want to make sure everyone has a gift to open.”

“The families they can’t see them, their grandchildren, their great-grandchildren that they had around them before, and all of the sudden now everybody is gone,” Leggio added.

Donations will be dropped off to PA Peterson on Christmas Eve.

“I think the babydolls will be the perfect thing for the patients to hold onto and they know they’re not going anywhere, they’re not going to leave them they won’t be lonely anymore,” Gioppo added.

