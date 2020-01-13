Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo matches brides-to-be with local vendors

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Brides and grooms to-be jumpstarted their wedding planning by visiting the Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo Sunday.

Wedding professionals, a fashion show, taste testing and bridal fashion trends were all under one roof.
For 11 years, the expo has helped couples plan their big day using services from local small businesses.

“Everyone here is actually just from around our area so we get to let the brides and their friends and family, get to know where they’re at and they can literally plan their entire event in one day,” said co-producer for the event Danna Krischke.

Eyewitness News’ own Elliot Grandia, Michelle Abraham and Whitney Martin were in attendance.

