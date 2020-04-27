State’s Attorney shares full list of inmates released by governor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From murder to domestic battery, more than one hundred inmates who committed crimes in Winnebago County have been released from prison. The releases are part of Governor Pritzker’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Many had their sentences commuted or were granted medical furlough. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross said that some inmates are being let out so quickly that she doesn’t have proper time to inform victims, as is required by the Rights of Crime Victim’s Act and the Illinois Constitution.

She expressed her opposition against the governor’s decision in a press release on Monday, saying in part:

The lack of appropriate notice to my office regarding the early release of these individuals hinders my ability to notify victims and family members in a timely manner. As Winnebago County State’s Attorney, I will continue to oppose the early release and furlough of violent offenders back into the Winnebago County community.” State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross

To view the entire list of inmates who were released early, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

