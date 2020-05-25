Statewide ‘Recall Pritzker’ petition stops in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A statewide petition to recall Governor J.B. made its way to Freeport on Monday. Those unhappy with the governor lined up outside the former K-Mart to add their signatures to the list.

Only registered Stephenson County voters were allowed to sign. A private Facebook group behind the effort says Pritzker overstepped his constitutional authority when he issued and then extended the stay-at-home order.

“The populace of Illinois and American, they’re all rising up, they’re standing up and they are saying we are done with all of the fear tactics, with all of the terrorism that is trying to be projected upon us for whatever media narrative or whatever political narrative that people are trying to push upon us,” Pastor Steve Cassell from Beloved Church in Lena said.

Governor Pritzker says his order has saved lives. To date, more than 112,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state with nearly 5,000 deaths.

