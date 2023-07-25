Professional esports players at an online game tournament. The cyber team plays computers and trains.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of gamers may be eligible for significant compensation from a class action lawsuit filed against video game giant Valve.

Valve was sued by multiple video game developers who claimed that Valve engaged in anticompetitive restraints on pricing through their video game marketplace, Steam.

A federal judge that those claims were credible and that Steam gamers can claim compensation for Valve’s illegal monopoly, according to Bucher Law PLLC.

Who is eligible?

Those who have a registered Steam account and have made at least one purchase on the platform in the last four years are eligible to file individual arbitrations, according to Mason LLP.

Multiple law firms are handling the arbitrations, and may have specific eligibility requirements. For example, Mason LLP requires potential clients to be at least 18 years old and reside in the U.S.

Eligible claims must be filed through a law firm, as the court ruled that the consumer claims may only be pursued through individual arbitration.

How much can I receive?

Up to 60% of all Steam purchases from your account over the last four years, according to Mason LLP.

The percent refund may vary, however Bucher Law PLLC says Steam users could receive “hundreds or even thousands” of dollars in compensation.

The law firm representing the claim will also take a portion of the refund. Mason LLP says their fee is 40% of the recovery.

However, Valve also has to include attorney fees in the recovery, increasing the total compensation, according to Verify.

How do I file a claim?

Submit a claim through a law firm representing clients in individual arbitration. According to Verify, three firms are filing claims: Mason LLP, Bucher Law PLLC, and Zaiger LLC.

Only submit a claim through one firm, you will not receive an additional settlement by filing multiple claims.

When will payments be dispersed?

An estimated timeline has not been released, however cases in arbitration are usually resolved much quicker than cases filed in court, according to Zaiger LLC.