AMSTERDAM (WTVO) — Automaker Stellantis announced the appointment of Carlos Zarlenga, who previously oversaw the company’s Mexican operations, to North America’s chief operating officer.

Stellantis, the company behind car brands such as Chrylser, Jeep, Dodge, Alfa Romeo and Fiat made the surprise announcement on Tuesday, saying Zarlenga will replace Mark Stewart on February 1st.

Stewart was set to speak at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on Wednesday, MotorTrend reported.

Stellantis said its operations in Mexico improved year after year since Zarlenga joined the company in 2022.

“In the very demanding North American market with many obstacles to overcome in order to foster the performance of the Company, Carlos Zarlenga is the best leader among our talent pool to replace Mark Stewart and to drive the change in our business model towards electrification in the region. Carlos Zarlenga has demonstrated his ability to bring together and unite diverse teams and to deliver the expected results,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “I would like to thank Mark Stewart for his contribution to this role after a three-year cycle, corresponding to the date of creation of Stellantis and I wish him the best in his new position.”

Earlier this month, Stellantis announced it would be skipping the Chicago Auto Show and other trade shows this year, citing a “challenging automotive market” and an effort to be “as efficient as possible in our [advertising].”

Last year, Stellantis committed to investing $4.8 billion to retool the Belvidere Assembly Plant for new production, including a midsize pickup truck, adjacent electric vehicle battery plant, and an Amazon-styled Mopar parts distribution center.