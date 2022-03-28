BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Automaker Stellantis announced Monday that it would be laying off more employees at its Belvidere Assembly Plant beginning in May.

While the company did not say how many employees would be affected, a media relations representative said the staffing reductions would be done in order to allow the plant to operate in “a more sustainable manner.”

“The reductions will be achieved through a combination of retirement packages offered to eligible UAW-represented employees as well as layoffs of both hourly and salaried staff.,” the company said in a release.

The layoffs could begin as early as May 27th, with retirements to take effect on May 31st, 2022.

The company was previously placed on a production halt beginning March 7th due to a global microchip shortage.

The Belvidere plant manufactures the Jeep Cherokee.