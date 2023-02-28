AMSTERDAM (WTVO) — On Tuesday, automaker Stellantis announced that it would be spending $155 million to produce electric vehicle drive motors at three Indiana plants.

The announcement comes on the same day that Illinois’ Belvidere Assembly Plant is set to be idled.

Stellatis selected the Kokomo, Indiana site for its new $2.5 billion electric vehicle battery factory in March 2022.

Tuesday’s announcement will support the plant with the production of electric drive modules (EDM) that will be integrated into vehicles designed on the STLA Large and STLA Frame platforms for future electric vehicles.

The EDM will consist of an electric motor, power electronics, and transmission, combined into a single module.

“While we continue our successful transition to a decarbonized future in our European operations, we are now setting those same foundational elements for the North American market,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “By combining the benefits of the EDM with our new BEV (battery electric vehicle)-centric platforms and innovative battery technologies, we will offer our customers a variety of electric vehicles with unparalleled performance and range at more affordable prices. And with our in-house manufacturing capabilities and expertise, we will do it with greater flexibility and efficiency.”

Stellantis said the investments will be made at the Indiana Transmission, Kokomo Transmission, and Kokomo Casting Plants.

In a press release, Stellantis said more than 265 jobs will be retrained across all three plants.

Stellantis is the parent company of American auto brands Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram, along with European manufacturers Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall and others.

Stellantis has set a goal to achieve carbon net zero by 2038.