Stephenson County Chief Deputy Stovall running for Sheriff

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Stovall is running for Stephenson County Sheriff in the upcoming election.

Stovall announced his candidacy on Friday, one day after Sheriff Dave Snyders announced that he would not be running for re-election. He has served as Chief Deputy since last year, after joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2014. Stovall is running as a Republican in the primary election on June 28.

In a statement, Stovall said he is “committed to continuing proactive law enforcement leadership” and “maintaining the strong relationships that currently exist between the Sheriff’s Office and the people it serves.”

He began his career in law enforcement in 1994 as a patrol officer, detective and narcotics officer with the Freeport Police Department, where he served for 14 years. Stovall then worked for P4 Global LLC for 7 years as an instructor of weapons training, hostage rescue, home defense and more.