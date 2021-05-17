Stephenson County Fair finalized for July

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Summer just got a little brighter. The Stephenson County Fair will happen in late July.

Livestock shows, carnival rides, games, and food will return to the fairgrounds, thanks to a decline in COVID cases and an increase in vaccines.

Families can also enjoy grandstand events, pageants, the beer tent, and other fair favorites once again.

The fun kicks off Tuesday, July 27 and wraps up on the 31.

The complete Fair Book and list of events can be found at www.stephensoncountyfair.org.