Stephenson County helps out local restaurants with gift-card matching program

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Greater Freeport Partnership launched its ‘Partnership Cash‘ program just last night with a goal reaching $10,000 in sales. Partnership cash certificates could be purchased at half price, and used at local businesses.

Within 24 hours, that goal was met and a grant provided by the Freeport Community Foundation will match the funding.

“The goal of the program is to encourage residents to purchase Partnership Cash and spend those dollars with local Freeport and Stephenson County businesses. The public will be able to purchase Partnership Cash at a 50% discount up to the amount of this $10,000 grant. That means that someone spending $20 on Partnership Cash will receive $40 in certificates which spend like cash at participating businesses,” said Business Engagement Director Bill Clow.

In total, $20,000 will be invested back into the economy.

