Stephenson County reports first COVID-19 death, two more deaths in Winnebago Co.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, Stephenson County reported their first death related to COVID-19. The county has a total of 144 confirmed cases with three people currently in the hospital.

Health officials say the county is seeing a 14% positivity rate. The county is experiencing an increase in positive cases within the Hispanic Community. Three local businesses are being affected by the newest cases: Nuestro Queso, Pearl Valley Eggs and Snak King.

The health department is working with patients to track who they made contact with. Further details about the individuals will not be released to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

Winnebago County also recorded two additional deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of fatalities to 41. The county also announced 141 additional cases, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,444 in the county. There have been 338 patients in Winnebago County to recover from the virus.

For more information on COVID-19 and FHN responses to the virus, visit IDPH.org or www.fhn.org.

