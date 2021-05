FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stephenson County Sheriff’s squad car was involved in a 3-car accident Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Street and IL 26.

Police said all parties involved, apart from the driver of a NAPA Auto Parts van, were taken to the nearest hospital. Authorities described the scene as a “serious traffic accident.”









DEVELOPING…