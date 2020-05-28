Sterling man arrested on eight counts of criminal sexual assault

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Greg Gallentine, 51, on six counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault on Thursday.
Police say in April, the ISP began an investigation of Gallentine, and were able to gather evidence against him.
He was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Whiteside County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Musician Miles Nielsen hosting fundraiser for Rockford domestic violence shelter
- John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities is cancelled
- Looser restrictions will lead to more opportunities for local golfers
- Pritzker lifts all restrictions on Illinois churches after Supreme Court challenge
- Beer drinking, 103-year-old nursing home resident beats COVID-19
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!