Sterling man arrested on sexual assault warrant after leading police on chase

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday shortly after 2 p.m., officers with the Sterling Police Department responded to the area of 4th Avenue and East Lefevre Road after receiving numerous calls of a reckless driver.

After trying to speed away from the officers, Tyson L. Hall, 20, of Sterling, was eventually arrested in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue. Officers also learned that Hall had an outstanding warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault in Lee County.

Hall was charged with the following:

Reckless driving

Reckless conduct

Aggravated fleeing and eluding

Criminal trespass to land

Disobeying a stop sign (4 counts)

Operating an uninsured vehicle

Resisting a peace officer

Hall was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bail.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

