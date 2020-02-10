Sterling teenager dies in fatal crash near Rock Falls

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash_1302687716285105703

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WHBS) — Whiteside County deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Dixon Ave at Holland Creek in Rock Falls.

When they arrived to the scene they found a vehicle submerged in the Howland Creek.

According to their investigation, they were able to determine that the passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Dixon Ave when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole. It landed on its top into the creek.

The victim was 17 -year-old Amarion Green from Sterling. He was found dead at the scene.

An autopsy is set for 10 a.m. on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories