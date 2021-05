STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — 63-year-old Lydia Rodekamp has been charged with domestic battery, according to the Illinois State Police.

Police arrested Rodekamp on Monday, May 17th after an ISP Trooper responded to a local police station for a domestic battery report. Officials say that, during the investigation, Rodekamp was identified as the suspect. She was arrested at the station, police said.

She was charged and taken to the Whiteside County Jail.