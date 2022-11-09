ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County will soon have a new treasurer.

Steve Schultz, a longtime county board member, defeated 22-year incumbent Sue Goral Tuesday, grabbing 51.6-percent of the vote.

Schultz, 56, was first elected to the Winnebago County Board in 2008. The CPA spent 30 years managing a $300 million loan fund and a $200 million church retirement fund.

Goral became treasurer in 2000, after winning a special election to replace Doug Aurand. She then ran unopposed in the next six elections. Her office came under fire earlier this year when she fell victim to a phishing scam that unfolded when Goral received an email from Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, directing her to wire $110,000 to a particular bank.

Goral wired the cash, but later realized Chiarelli did not send the email and that she’d been duped. The county was able to recover $40,000, but lost the remaining $70,000.

“Sue did a great job for an extended period of time and we should appreciate her service,” Schultz said Tuesday night. “I think I also bring qualifications to help the county and I’m grateful I’ll have an opportunity to do that.”

Schultz says he plans to modernize the treasurer’s office and use his finance acumen to help the county get better rates of return on investments.

“As I have said repeatedly, the investment income for the county should be dramatically higher than it is, to the tune of millions of dollars a year,” he said. “And, so, that’s going to be job one.”

The Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office is responsible for collecting taxes and fees and managing those those dollars.