Stillman Valley community counting blessings after devastating tornado

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Powerful storms ripped through northwestern Illinois, leaving a trail of damage in some parts of the Stateline. Stillman Valley was among some of the areas hit the hardest.

A suspected tornado tore the roof off of one building in Ogle County and took down more than 15 power lines throughout the area.

Ken Williams, the mayor of Oregon, said many around the village woke up Sunday morning, still without power. Mayor Williams said around 720 people were out of power until 9 a.m.

A ComEd spokesperson said that over 130 homes were still waiting for power. Residents in the area described the sound like a freight train going through the area.

“We’re very fortunate and we’re very happy that it didn’t effect anything in a city where there is a higher population, and we’re pleased that there were no injuries or anything, so we can always repair all that other stuff,” Mayor Williams said.

Being prepared is the best way to stay safe during severe weather. It’s advised to know where your safe place is before immediate actions are needed.

