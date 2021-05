OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Joshua Lake has been indicted on child pornography charges by an Ogle County Grand Jury.

The charges stem from a 2018 investigation in which the Illinois State Police, along with the Attorney General’s Hi-Tech Crime Bureau, found child pornography being shared from Stillman Valley. Lake was identified as the suspect in the case.

Lake faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.