BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVO) — A Michigan woman found herself in a stinky situation after she was trapped in an outhouse toilet as she attempted to retrieve her Apple Watch.

According to Michigan State Police, the unidentified woman lowered herself inside the toilet after she dropped the watch. She reportedly became trapped and was heard yelling for help, prompting officials to the scene.

“She was stuck in the muck, if you will,” said a state police spokesperson to the Detroit Free Press.

The woman reportedly needed to be hoisted out of the outhouse with a strap after the toilet was removed.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” said police.

Despite the odorous ordeal, the woman was able to retrieve her watch before being rescued.