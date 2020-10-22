Storm Potential Overnight, Leads to Big Cooldown Starting Friday

Our Thursday began on a much wetter note, thanks to a round of showers and thunderstorms that moved in while we were sleeping. Fortunately, no severe weather has been observed with this morning’s activity. However, it has made for a wet commute for those who had to leave early on. Thankfully, the Stateline won’t be dealing with this morning’s rain for much longer. Shortly after mid-morning, most of the rain will shift into southern and central Wisconsin, allowing for drier conditions to take over.

Hi-res models continue to stay dry following a warm front that lifts into southern Wisconsin by this evening. However, that frontal boundary will be the reason behind the huge spike in temperatures we see for the upcoming afternoon. Strong southerly winds behind the front will help boost our highs towards the 70 degree mark, which is a good 10 degrees above average. Make sure to take in the warmth as much as possible today. I say that because it doesn’t look we’ll get to experience warm temperatures like this in the near future. Part of that has to do with the associated cold front that swings into the Stateline during the overnight hours.

Ahead of this front, a second round of showers and thunderstorms develops. While we stay dry this afternoon and evening, portions of eastern Iowa will be dealing a higher threat for severe weather. As of this morning’s outlook, the Storm Predictions Center has placed a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) to our west, while placing the entire Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). Our best chance to see severe weather will be overnight, primarily between 11 PM – 3PM. The main concerns with any storm that does go strong to severe with have the capability of producing small-sized hail and gusty winds.

Hi-res models continue to show plenty of showers, along with a few isolated thunderstorms pushing on through during the first half of our Friday. Similar to this morning’s commute, it’s going to be a wet drive into work tomorrow. With that being said, make sure to place your rain gear somewhere where it will be easily accessible as you step out the door Friday morning. A few scattered shouwers may linger into the early afternoon hours, with drier conditions to follow. Once this push of unsettled weather moves out of the region, our attention turns to the plummeting temperatures behind tonight’s cold front.

Following this afternoon’s well above average highs, temperatures will plummet into tomorrow afternoon. In fact, our high for Friday will be accounted for once the clock strikes midnight tonight. Because once this strong cold front slides on through the Stateline, temperatures will quickly drop into the 40s by mid-morning, and likely stay there for the afternoon. Temperatures remain well-below average for the weekend, with highs sticking around the upper 40s. Fortunately, Saturday features dry weather thanks to a strong area of high pressure over the Upper Midwest. Clouds should increase ahead of a system that arrive early in the day on Sunday. With low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, we’ll have the opportunity to see mixture of rain and snow, before everything switches to a chilly rain.