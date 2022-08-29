Thunderstorms moved through northern Illinois Monday morning, prompting a few severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties. The winds with the storm were strong, but thankfully very little damage has been reported. The storms really started to gain more strength as they moved east and southeast, producing quite a bit of wind damage in/around Chicago, and points south and east.

Skies have cleared a little with temperatures rebounding back into the low 80s late this afternoon and that has allowed some instability to build back up over the region. A cold front resides just to the west and will continue to push through the area through 7pm/8pm. As it does scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible locally, but the risk for severe weather remains over central Illinois in an area that stayed storm free from earlier in the day.

Dew point temperatures ahead of the front are in the mid 70s, but quickly dropping behind the front which means a much more comfortable air mass is set to move in overnight and during the day Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, remaining in the low to mid 80s through the week. High pressure will keep our skies mostly dry through much of the week, with the next chance for rain returning towards the end of the week and weekend.