Three men who traveled from Nigeria to the Canary Islands on the outer rudder of an oil tanker were found and treated for dehydration on November 28, after the 11-day voyage at sea, Spanish officials said.

A photo released by the Salvamento Maritimo shows the men on the rudder blade of the ship Althini II, which had departed Lagos on November 17.

The three were taken to the hospital and treated for moderate dehydration, according to authorities.

Credit: EFE/Salvamento Maritimo via Storyful