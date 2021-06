STREATOR, Ill. (WTVO) — 41-year-old Ryan Cook has been arrested by the Illinois State Police, on charges that he disseminated child pornography.

ISP investigators, along with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Secret Service, executed a search warrant n the 400 block of West Grant Street on June 23rd.

Several child pornography files were found and observed being shared on multiple electronic devices, police said.

Cook was taken into custody and lodged in the LaSalle County Jail.