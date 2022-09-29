The 10th annual Stroll on State Holiday Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, in downtown Rockford, Illinois. FILE PHOTO

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stroll on State organizers are seeking participants for this year’s parade.

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) encourages individuals, groups, and businesses to take part.

The 10th annual Stroll on State Holiday Parade will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.

“The parade will feature large-scale balloons, floats, festive music and costumed characters,” the RACVB said in a release.

Those interested in participating should complete an application on the RACVB website.

Applications must be completed by Oct. 14.

The approximately one-mile Stroll parade will begins at 401 S. Main Street, turn east onto West State Street, and end at Third Street. The event runs from 2-9 p.m.

A record-setting 62,250 people attended the festivities in 2021. Officials say approximately 10,000 of those spectators came from out of town.