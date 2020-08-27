Strong/severe storms possible Friday late afternoon and evening

The risk for strong and severe storms will be present Friday late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves south from Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin under an ‘enhanced risk’ for strong/severe storms for Friday evening.

A cold front currently centered over central Wisconsin Thursday evening has been the focus for rapid storm development during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the evening further south, but the greatest risk will remain north of the state line. A storm complex is expected to develop late Thursday night/early Friday morning over the Plains, quickly shifting east and southeast through Minnesota and Wisconsin by daybreak Friday. If those storms develop and shift further south into northern Illinois it would increase the chance for a few thunderstorms Friday morning locally. Those storms would likely help stabilize the atmosphere, to some degree, which could take away from the storm potential later in the day.

If, however, the storm complex isn’t quite as strong or the storms remain further north our atmosphere would have more energy to fuel thunderstorms that are forecast to develop along the cold front from Iowa to southwest Wisconsin during the afternoon. The timeline for Friday evening storms would roughly be between 4pm/5pm and 9pm/10pm. All hazards of severe weather would be possible including damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast for Friday and make sure to remain ‘weather aware’ throughout the afternoon.