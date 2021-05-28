Students at Rockford school get celebration, ice cream on last day of school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Alpine Academy’s elementary students walked out of school on the last day of class Friday to a round of applause.

The school hosted a celebration to thank the students for making the school year a success.

In-person learning started in August at Alpine Academy, and school administrators say students adjusted to the new COVID-19 safety procedures without missing a beat.

“We didn’t have any quarantine of classes or anything,” said director Scott Dabson. “Our parents, our students, our teachers all did a great job to make sure that everybody was able to have a full year, in person at Alpine.”

To top off the celebration, students and their families were treated to a surprise visit from a local ice cream truck.