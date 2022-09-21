Have trouble remembering your dreams? You’re not alone. Most people forget 50% of their dreams within five minutes of waking.

(WTVO) — A recent study by a doctor at the University of Birmingham showed that people who experience frequent bad dreams in middle age could be at a higher risk of dementia as they get older.

About 5% of adults experience nightmares weekly, according to the Dr. Abidemi Otaiku in his study published on eClinicalMedicine. There are many different potential triggers, such as stress and anxiety, but data showed that people with Parkinson’s disease that have frequent bad dreams could lead to a faster rate of cognitive decline.

Otaiku wanted to see if there is also a connection between bad dreams and cognitive decline in healthy adults. According to The Guardian, he turned to three previous studies that looked at people’s sleep quality over the years, assessing their brain health in relation.

Resarch found that middle-aged people who have bad dreams once a week are four times more likely to have cognitive decline over the next decade, as compared to people that do not have bad dreams as frequently. One of the possibilities outlined as to the reason of this might be that people with frequent bad dreams get less sleep, which in turn could lead to a buildup of proteins that are associated with dementia.

Otaiku has a different theory, however. He thinks that degradation in the brain’s right frontal lobe makes it harder to control emotions while sleeping.

“We know that neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease often start many years before somebody is diagnosed” he said.” “In some individuals who already have underlying disease, bad dreams and nightmares might be one of the earliest signs.”

While he did stress that only a small number of adults who have bad dreams regularly could develop dementia, he said that bad dreams could one day be used to identify an increased risk if the link is confirmed.

“The best way to deal with dementia is to prevent it from occurring, and we know that there are several modifiable risk factors – poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and drinking too much alcohol.” Otaiku said. “If we can identify who’s at high risk for getting dementia several years or even decades earlier, we may be able to slow down the onset, or maybe even prevent it altogether.”

The study also found that the associations were stronger for men than for women. Older men experiencing bad dreams on a weekly basis were five times more than likely to develop dementia that men who do not, but the increase in risk for women is only 41%. That is because women are more likely to have bad dreams in their youth while the risk for men gets higher later in life, previous research suggested.