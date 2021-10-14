Study: COVID-19 was the No. 1 cause of deaths in ages 35-54 in September

(WTVO) — According to newly released data from September, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for people 35-54 nationwide.

COVID-19 was the second-leading cause of death for all age groups in September, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Center on Healthcare, surpassing cancer and heart disease.

As the more infectious delta variant continues to escalate, more than 719,000 Americans have died from the disease since the pandemic began.

According to data compiled by the Center for systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University, 4.8 million have died from COVID-19 worldwide.

The CDC says 66.2% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.