(WTVO) — Despite being on of the most heavily taxed state in the country, Illinois is is one of two states that spends more than it takes in, according to a recent report.

Illinois, along with New Jersey, has tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows.

Pew state fiscal health manager Joanna Biernacka-Lievestro said Illinois is in select company.

“Nine states failed to collect enough revenue to cover their long-term expenses over the 15 years ending in fiscal 2020,” Pew State Fiscal Health Manager Joanna Biernacka-Lievestro said. “Secondly, Illinois was one of two states that struggled the most.”

Illinois has only been able to cover 93.9% of aggregated expenses in the last 15 years, Pew found.

The researched further showed that the biggest shortfalls in Illinois happened during the Great Recession or just after.

Although that indication initially suggested that the condition was temporary, Illinois was among 15 states that continued the woes for years to come, despite its high tax rates.

“Some states have an annual deficit here or there like for a recession or something like that, but then they get back in the clear,” Biernacka-Lievestro said. “Illinois unfortunately is recording annual deficits every year.”

Neighboring states Indiana and Iowa both had surpluses of more than 3%.