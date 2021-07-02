Study finds Johnson & Johnson vaccine effective against the Delta variant

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

(WTVO) — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine delivers strong protection against the Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the company said Thursday.

The company said the study was even more effective against the Delta variant than the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

The study also revealed that immune protection from the vaccine lasts at least eight months, as antibodies stimulated by the vaccine grow in strength over time. Researchers will continue to monitor the immune response in months to come.

“Today’s newly announced studies reinforce the ability of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people globally,” said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson. “We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against COVID-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant. This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine’s ability to protect against multiple variants of concern.”

Studies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have also revealed them to be successful in offering protection from the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.