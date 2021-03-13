Study highlights the importance of eating meals as a family

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) –A new study from the University of Illinois suggests that eating together as a family is important and a challenge.

More than 500 families across the state were studied.

Family mealtimes promote healthier eating.

Research showed that kids who eat with their families are more likely to eat at a slower pace, eat healthy portions, be of healthy weight, and learn the connection between food and health earlier in life.

Families battling food insecurity reported higher levels of household chaos. Technology use during mealtimes is also higher. Researchers want to stress while access to food is critical, so is routine.

“kids and humans overall, adults, even adolescence, structure and predictability in our environment seems to be really helpful for development and for families. and so family routines as habitual and as mundane as they can seem are one step in that.”

UI Extension has a resource called Find Food Illinois. It could be helpful for families facing food insecurity

