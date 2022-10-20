(WTVO) — Illinois is among the easiest states in which to vote.

According to a study by Northern Illinois University Political Science Professor Scot Schraufnagel, that is because Illinois has institutionalized a permanent vote-by-mail system.

Schraufnagel’s study ranks all 50 states. The top eight ranked for ease of voting are Oregon, Washington, Vermont, Hawaii, Colorado, California, Nevada and Utah. Illinois came in ninth.

“The vote-by-mail process, which has existed in Oregon since 2000, makes voting very convenient,” Schraufnagel said. “Other research also has shown that vote-by-mail is arguably a barrier to voter fraud. That’s because there can be more careful bipartisan or nonpartisan deliberation of signature matches, ballot authenticity and other issues related to ballot integrity.”

Illinois’ permanent vote-by-mail system was implemented on Aug. 10.

Illinois was also one of many states to make voting easier by adopting changes in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others, Schraufnagel said, made voting more restrictive amid growing claims of massive voter fraud, allegations furthered by former President Donald Trump before and after the 2020 presidential election.

The most challenging states in which to vote, according to the study, are New Hampshire (50th), Mississippi (49th), and Texas (48th).

“Their failure to move up in the rankings is largely due to failing to keep pace with reforms like online voter registration, automatic voter registration and no excuse absentee voting,” Schraufnagel said.

Other states with the most voting hurdles are Wisconsin (47th), Florida (33rd), Georgia (29th), and Iowa (23rd).