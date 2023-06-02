ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois small businesses are struggling.

The small business network Alignable reported Wednesday that 52% of small business owners surveyed weren’t able to pay their rent in full.

That number is the highest in the country and an 11% increase over April.

Alignable head researcher Chuck Casto said a vast majority of Illinois small business owners are pessimistic about their future outlook.

“In terms of the recession question, 83% of those we polled are concerned about a recession this year,” Casto told The Center Square.

5% said they will have to close if the economic climate fails to improve.

Lodging and travel, retail, construction and restaurants are industries most plagued by rent troubles.