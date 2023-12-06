ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Owning an exotic car does make you more attractive and sexually appealing, according to a new study.

Researchers in Brazil conducted the study, asking 580 people how they perceived a person with a common car or those with a “premiere” automobile, according to The Telegraph.

Both men and women viewed a person of the opposite sex as more attractive if they owned an expensive car, the data showed.

“Premium car ownership not only seems to make you more attractive to the opposite sex, it also makes the owner themselves believe they are more attractive and socially superior,” said Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte researcher Joao Lucas G da Silva, the study’s lead author.

According to The Sun, the study compared older model Fiat and Volkswagen pickup trucks to premiere alternatives, like the Toro Volcano 2.0.

“It is likely that individuals with premium cars were considered more attractive due to the potential benefits associated with high status,” the study concluded. “Overall, both men and women can benefit from relationships with partners who possess these attributes.”