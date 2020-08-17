Study shows financial stress increases risk for heart disease

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, businesses continue to struggle. People are losing their jobs as the unemployment rate in the US remains in double digits.

According to a recent study published in the journal Circulation, financial uncertainty could be hard on the heart. The study found that income volatility more than doubles the risk for cardiovascular diseases within the next 10 years.

One OSF doctor says the stress of financial insecurity can be detrimental to heart health.

“We know that stress and heart disease go together. People with a lot of stress don’t do well where

heart health is concerned, and you have more risk of coronary artery disease, stroke, and hypertension,” said Dr. Sudhir Mungee of OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute.

Doctors say you can minimize stress during this time by deep breathing, exercising regularly and eating well-balanced meals.

