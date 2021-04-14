Subaru donates $20,000 to Rockford’s Boys & Girls Club

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was an exciting day on Wednesday for Rockford’s Boys & Girls Club. Local Napelton Suburu Dealerships named the organization its partner for the 2021 Suburu Love Promise campaign.

The Boys & Girls Club got a check for more than $20,000. Thousands of Rockford students take part in the club, which works to improve academics, leadership skills, and healthy lifestyles.

The club president says the donation is especially helpful following the pandemic.

“This kind of donation really comes in handy at a time of need for both the kids and the organization. So these dollars will be used to help support our kids in what we’re calling academic recovery. There’s been a lot of loss of learning over this past year,” said CEO Chip Stoner.

Subaru’s Love Promise benefits non-profits nationwide.

.