Suburban Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 24-year-old man from one of Chicago’s most exclusive and wealthy suburbs is charged with illegally entering the United States Capitol and engaging in disorderly conduct on January 6.

Federal prosecutors charged Christian Kulas, of Kenilworth Tuesday, a little more than six months after demonstrators stormed the Capitol fueled by the lie that former President Donald Trump had the election stolen from him.

The two charges Kulas is facing – unlawful entry of the Capitol and disorderly conduct – are both misdemeanors punishable by a maximum of 1 year in prison although supervised release is also a possible punishment.

Kulas’ mother agreed to be responsible for her son returning for upcoming court appearances.

“Yes, I understand I must listen to everything my mother says your honor,” Christian Kulas told the judge during at a hearing conducted by phone Tuesday.

Attorneys indicated Kulas would be staying at his parents’ home in Kenilworth. Public records indicate it is $4.5 million mansion that sits on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. His father agreed to remove two guns from the premises.

More than 465 people have been arrested across the country for their alleged roles in the storming of the U.S. Capitol and/or violent attacks on members of law enforcement who were protecting the building and members of Congress.