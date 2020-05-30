Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere re-opens to public

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere welcomed back visitors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

Pony rides are cancelled and visitors must practice social distancing, wear a mask when needed and check-in behind a glass window.

The re-opening happened about six weeks later than originally planned. Zoo staff members are excited to open their doors again, despite the changes.

“It’s been great. We were kind of like not sure about it because we weren’t sure if people were ready to come out yet, but the zoo sits on over 15 acres so there’s plenty of space for people to spread out here,” explained the owner, Rick Anderson.

