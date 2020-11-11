Summerfield Zoo opening ‘Christmas Town’ on Friday

BELIVDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit with your family while staying socially distant, Summerfield Zoo has you covered.
Starting Friday, the zoo’s Christmas Town opens. You can visit Santa’s reindeer in their barn and watch the ‘Baby Reindeer Flight School.’
There are a limited number of tickets to the zoo in Belvidere so it’s recommended you buy tickets online ahead of time.
Click here for more details.
