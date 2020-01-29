Sunnyside brightens relationship with neighboring businesses after rough start to year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At the beginning of the year long lines formed outside Rockford’s dispensary selling recreational marijuana.

The crowds created headaches for neighboring issues.

Fast forward to almost a month later and Sunnyside’s neighbors have a different perspective on the popular dispensary.

“Really that first week was pretty tough for us,” said CEO Boy Scouts of America, Blackhawk Area Council, Scott Seibert.

He works four buildings away from Sunnyside.

Seibert said after the dispensary opened they were quick to take action.

“Sunnyside has been very reactionary to work with which has been good and I know they’re hamstringed a little bit with their location,” he explained. “I’m sure that they would rather have a bigger building, a bigger parking lot.”

Parking was a main concern.

To address the issue Sunnyside made an agreement with nearby Franchesco’s Ristorante.

“They asked if they could use a part of our parking lot, we agreed to terms…as long as they would offer security,” said Franchesco’s Ristorante Owner, Benny Salamone.

And they did.

Now Sunnyside customers can park in 80 spots in Franchesco’s parking lot.

“We looked at the situation with our neighbors across the street they were having difficulty getting their customers to come in, so we felt we could help them as well by taking some of these cars off of their parking lot,” Salamone said.

Frustration levels for neighboring businesses have lessened since the beginning of the year.

“They do everything they can to make it work for everyone,” Salamone said.

Seibert agreed.

“They have been very accommodating as far as paying for security for keeping our lots clear for patrons to enter,” he said.

The parking headaches also had an unexpected side effect as well.

“The good thing that’s come out of this is it’s brought all the neighbors closer together and we’ve all grown to know each other after this,” Seibert said. “It’s always good to know your neighbors and grow that relationships.”

Metro Enforcement is handling security for Sunnyside.

