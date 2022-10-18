LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Rapper Kaalan Walker, 27, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for raping multiple women, according to police.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Walker, who was in the 2018 remake of the Blaxploitation classic SuperFly, was convicted of raping three teenage girls and four women.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Walker had been charged with “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.”

Prosecutors said Walker, who was arrested in 2018, lured his victims, who were models, on Instagram and Twitter, promising them connections with people he knew in the industry.

But when he was alone with them, he sexually assaulted them, the victims said.

Walker went by the stage name KR, released an EP in 2017. He also had an acting credit in 2017’s Kings, which starred Daniel Craig and Halle Berry.