Surveillance catches two people breaking into Rockford humane society

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford PAWS Humane Society is asking for help in identifying two people caught on surveillance camera after allegedly breaking into the building.

On Sunday, the shelter posted the pictures on Facebook. They said the suspects opened the cages to let out the cats, but they aren’t sure why. No cats were injured or stolen.

The humane society says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact PAWS at 815-299-7297

