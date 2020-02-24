ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford PAWS Humane Society is asking for help in identifying two people caught on surveillance camera after allegedly breaking into the building.
On Sunday, the shelter posted the pictures on Facebook. They said the suspects opened the cages to let out the cats, but they aren’t sure why. No cats were injured or stolen.
The humane society says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.
If anyone has information, they are asked to contact PAWS at 815-299-7297
MORE HEADLINES:
- Surveillance catches two people breaking into Rockford humane society
- Belvidere man one of 3 Illinois men killed in weekend snowmobile accidents in Wisconsin
- Illinois recreational cannabis sales revenue totaled over $10M in first month
- Rockford youth hockey team win’s NIHL Championship
- LIVE: Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!